Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) by 664.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 14,516.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Trading Down 0.4 %

DXD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 125,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.23.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

