Manchester Financial Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. 358,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.92, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

