Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.08. 23,370,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 78,581,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 5.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

