Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $216.60 and last traded at $217.27. Approximately 514,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,879,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.29. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

