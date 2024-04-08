Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.