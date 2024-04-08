Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $476.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $444.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.58 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

