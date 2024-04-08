Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $475.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.58 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

