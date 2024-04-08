MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $25.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

MaxLinear stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MaxLinear by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 120,976 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 850,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

