Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 1.2 %

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $282.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.84. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $148.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

