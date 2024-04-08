McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.72

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.72 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.37), with a volume of 972276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.54).

McBride Trading Down 13.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.07. The company has a market capitalization of £184.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,103.56, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McBride news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,427.82). Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

