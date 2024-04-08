McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

