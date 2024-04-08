Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 866,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

