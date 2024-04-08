Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $784.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $849.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

