Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 797 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.89.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

