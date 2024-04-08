Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $357.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.72 and a 200-day moving average of $441.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

