Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $211.08 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average is $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

