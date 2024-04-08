Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,017 shares of company stock valued at $38,296,687. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $269.94 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

