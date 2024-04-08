Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 856 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.