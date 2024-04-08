Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $171.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.