Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.92.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $304.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $306.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

