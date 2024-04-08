Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $159.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

