Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CL opened at $87.88 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

