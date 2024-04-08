Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $158.20 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.