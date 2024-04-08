Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

