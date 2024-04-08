Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,725 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $218.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

