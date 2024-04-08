Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.