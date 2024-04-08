Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $685,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $167.00 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

