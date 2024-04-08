Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $705,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

