Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 325.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

