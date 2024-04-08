Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $796,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $543.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

