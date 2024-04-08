Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics



Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.



