Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,907.89 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,614.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,801.64.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.