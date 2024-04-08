Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,795 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

