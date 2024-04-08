Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,853 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

