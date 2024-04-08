Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 151,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 755,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Mega Uranium Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$144.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

