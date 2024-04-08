Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.47% of Mercury Systems worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $28.44 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $103,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

