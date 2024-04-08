Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.15. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 306,109 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The firm has a market capitalization of $774.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $757,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.