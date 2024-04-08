Metahero Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and $1.19 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005139 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

