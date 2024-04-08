Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at Evercore ISI

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,260.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,161.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

