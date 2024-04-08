M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.60 ($2.78).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON MNG opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.62) on Monday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.78. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.67, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

