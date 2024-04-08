MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $55.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.28.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

