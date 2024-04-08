Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $129.70 and last traded at $125.50. 13,538,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 19,970,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.58.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

