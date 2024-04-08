MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $1,140,353.12 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $73.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,512.99. 2,050,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,534. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,473.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.