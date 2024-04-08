Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

