Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

