Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 1350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

Monarch Cement Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $678.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.58.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

