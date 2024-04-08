Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

