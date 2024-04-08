Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.71 and last traded at $67.93. 2,129,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,362,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.