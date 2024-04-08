Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $30.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $684.89. 296,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $691.51 and its 200-day moving average is $590.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,880,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

