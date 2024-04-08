Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTK. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

MNTK opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $625.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.49. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

